Public memorial service held for former Senator, Bucks owner Herb Kohl at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Herb Kohl helped make Fiserv Forum possible by putting up $100 million of his own money to help pay for the Bucks' new home. Fittingly, it now sits on Herb Kohl Way.

Fans and dignitaries from all over the country gathered to remember a humble man with a kind heart.

Statesman, businessman, former Bucks owner, and philanthropist. Those are just a few words to describe Herb Kohl...a man who made a huge difference wherever he went.

Longtime Bucks announcer Jim Paschke officiated today's services at Fiserv Forum.

People from all walks of life including Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and a long list of other family and friends were in attendance.

Former White House Official, David Axelrod was there. "He made lives better, he made the city of Milwaukee better, he made the state of Wisconsin better, me made this a better country," said Axelrod.

Over 50 members of the Kohl family from around the globe, including Israel, were also there to remember their loved one. His nephew, Dan Kohl, spoke on behalf of the family.

"Everyone who worked at Kohl's stores, you were his family, everyone who worked for the Bucks, you were his family. Everyone who worked for my uncle in the Senate, you were his family too. The Kohl family has always cherished being able to share Herb with so many people he loved and who loved him back," said Kohl.

Herb Kohl was raised in Milwaukee in the Sherman Park neighborhood. His childhood friend, Bud Selig, former owner of the Milwaukee Brewers and former Commissioner of Major League Baseball also shared fond memories.

"From early on he loved sports, but always wanted to be a public servant. He was a man, I say this carefully, of great loyalty and intensity," said Selig.

From owning and keeping the Milwaukee Bucks in the city since 1985, to helping his family with Kohl's grocery and department stores, to his many contributions in education, workforce training, healthcare, and being a voice for the voiceless, former Senator Herb Kohl will forever be remembered in this community as someone who gave so much of himself to help change the lives of others.

Educator and spoken word poet Laketta Caldwell addressed the audience and read a poem that she wrote in honor of Senator Kohl. "I stand here today as one of the seeds that he planted and I also stand here on behalf of the students that he impacted," said Caldwell.

Senator Herb Kohl died at his home on December 27th following a brief illness. We thank him for his lasting legacy in Wisconsin, for his influence as a talented businessman, and his decades of service to this community.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip