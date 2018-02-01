Public critical ahead of commission's Milwaukee police interim chief choice

MILWAUKEE - The three candidates for Milwaukee's Interim Police Chief will be announced Thursday, but first the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission wanted to hear from the public about what's important to them.
The Commission came to the Milwaukee Black Historical Society to listen.
"I think we will take what is said here, taking the temperature of the community, taking the pulse," said Steven DeVougas, Fire and Police Commission Chair. "Hone in on the questions, hone in on the issues."
An expert panel fielded questions from the community about police issues they wanted the next chief to focus on.
"What is the police force going to do about the violence?" said Angela Lovett, a northwest side resident.
"We want someone community minded, we want someone who is fair and we want someone who can clean up the police department," said central city resident Brenda Hart-Richardson.
The panel included Milwaukee Police Union President Michael Crivello, a member of the League of Martin, Regina Howard and the president of the National Latino Peace Officers Association Alexander Ayala.