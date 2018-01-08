4 memorable moments from Chief Flynn's time as Milwaukee's police chief

Chief Edward Flynn announced his retirement Monday from the Milwaukee Police Department after ten years of service. He was the fifth-longest serving chief in MPD history.

Flynn was sworn in on January 7, 2008 and had many memorable moments during his time in Milwaukee. Here are just a few:

1. Flynn's "4 ways not to get shot"

In May 2016, Chief Flynn shared tips during a breakfast with Mayor Tom Barrett on how people could avoid getting shot in Milwaukee. The 'rules,' which quickly went viral, were as follows:

Don't Belong to a gang Don't be a drug dealer Don't carry an illegal gun If you are in an argument with a stranger, ask them how often they've been arrested. If they've been arrested more often than you've been arrested, concede the point.

Flynn was scolded for his comments by some in the community, who called them disrespectful and insensitive. He did not apologize, however, because he felt that he had good motives. Flynn later admitted that he should have been more sensitive, given that these comments were made days after 9-year-old Za'layia Jenkins was shot in her home on the north side.

2. Flynn critiqued for being on his phone during meeting about Dontre Hamilton

On November 6, 2014 the Fire and Police Commission held a meeting in regards to Dontre Hamilton's shooting death at Red Arrow Park. Hamilton was shot by Officer Christopher Manny.

Chief Flynn was on his phone during the meeting and received criticism from people at the meeting who thought he was being disrespectful and not attentive to the situation. He quickly set the record straight, saying he was attending to news of a child who had been shot in the city.

3. Flynn fires Officer Christopher Manny

After an internal investigation into the death of Dontre Hamilton in Red Arrow Park, Chief Flynn decided to terminate Manney from the Milwaukee Police Department. Manney was not charged in the fatal shooting after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm determined Manney's actions were justified as self-defense.

4. Flynn kept picture of Laylah Petersen in his pocket

Chief Flynn was also in charge when 5-year-old Laylah Peterson was fatally shot when numerous shots were fired into her home in 2014. Chief Flynn gave an emotional press conference regarding the homicide.

Chief Flynn kept a picture of Laylah in his pocket and committed himself to finding the people responsible for her death.