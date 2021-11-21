Protesters march against Rittenhouse verdict

Many across the country are reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all charges. Here in Southeast Wisconsin, communities outside of Kenosha are still in disbelief.

In Milwaukee, crowds gathered downtown Saturday afternoon at Red Arrow Park to peacefully protest Friday's verdict, making Rittenhouse a free man.

Omar Flores with the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racial & Political Repression grew up in Kenosha and felt compelled to organize the event in the city he now calls home, Milwaukee.

"It's something that is felt very close with people in Milwaukee," said Flores.

With flags and signs held high hundreds of people marched downtown through the streets to the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

"People aren't giving up the fight you know it doesn't end here and this is just the beginning. There is definitely a lot of anger and rightfully so."

A similar showing of solidarity in Racine where the group, Racine Women for Racial Justice gathered.

"Although I fully expected the verdict to be what it was, it still kinda felt like a gut punch," said Executive Director, Kelly Scroggins-Powell.

They're trying to move past the pain by getting to work.

"We are a Racine organization but we understand that the issues that we see and even what happened here, really affects Wisconsin.

We fully intend to use every bit of leverage and power that we have as women to support the work that is happening here in Kenosha."

Sunday at 2 PM "Re-imagine Kenosha" is hosting a peaceful protest as a call to action alongside other organizations at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

