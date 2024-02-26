Prosecutors reveal details of child neglect charge against mother of missing Elijah Vue

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The mother of missing 3-year-old boy Elijah Vue has been charged with child neglect as well as obstructing an officer, according to new court records.

In a criminal complaint, Katrina Baur faces one count of child neglect and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Her partner Jesse Vang has also been charged with child neglect, according to the complaint.

Police say Vang told them he fell asleep on Feb. 20 while watching Vue at an apartment in Two Rivers. When Vang woke up, according to police, the boy was gone.

Investigators say both Baur and Vang told them Elijah had been staying with Vang, while Vang had been trying to correct the boy's bad behaviors.

Baur said that Vang was the enforcer of the rules in the relationship and that she wanted him to teach her son how to be a man, according to police.

Police say Vang told investigators that the boy was afraid of him and he was disciplined using "time outs," including being forced to stand for 1-3 hours and requiring him to pray. Vang also made Elijah take a cold shower for dirtying his diaper and regularly threatened him with cold water for not complying with orders, according to the complaint.

Neither Baur nor Vang admitted to having anything to do with Elijah's disappearance in the complaint.

NBC 26 is continuing to review complaints against Baur and Vang and will report more information shortly.

Both are scheduled to appear in Manitowoc County Court at 1:29 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.