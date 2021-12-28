Prosecutor won't file charges in deadly Eau Claire shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — An Eau Claire police officer who shot a man to death last month won't face criminal charges.

Eau County District Attorney Peter Rindal said in a news release Tuesday that Officer Kristopher O'Neill was justified in using deadly force against LeKenneth Miller.

According to the release, someone called 911 on Nov. 3 to report an intruder in their residence.

O'Neill and Officer Jason Kaveney arrived to find Miller armed with a knife and that he had stabbed a woman numerous times.

Rindal said O'Neill was forced to fire to protect himself and the lives of others.

Rindal called the officers' actions “heroic.”

