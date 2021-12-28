Watch
Prosecutor won't file charges in deadly Eau Claire shooting

Police Lights
Posted at 3:04 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 16:04:03-05

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — An Eau Claire police officer who shot a man to death last month won't face criminal charges.

Eau County District Attorney Peter Rindal said in a news release Tuesday that Officer Kristopher O'Neill was justified in using deadly force against LeKenneth Miller.

According to the release, someone called 911 on Nov. 3 to report an intruder in their residence.

O'Neill and Officer Jason Kaveney arrived to find Miller armed with a knife and that he had stabbed a woman numerous times.

Rindal said O'Neill was forced to fire to protect himself and the lives of others.

Rindal called the officers' actions “heroic.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

