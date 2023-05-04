Proposed sales tax increase requires police officers to return to Milwaukee Public Schools

Wisconsin lawmakers are using a bill to ramp up funding for local governments as a way to get school resource officers back inside Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).

The proposal requires MPS to work with police and have at least 25 school resource officers in the district. It does not impose the same requirement at any other school district.

It does require all high schools to collect data on certain crimes (sexual assault, robbery, and battery) and report them to the Department of Public Instruction.

"I would like for them to come back. The things that I've seen when I've went up there to pick up my boys from school just a lot of craziness," said parent Derrick Bowling.

While Bowling wants to see police officers at the schools, he questions lawmakers targeting MPS and making it a requirement to get the city more money.

"In order for us to get extra, why do we have to have these types of policies in place? Is it because we're inner-city," Bowling said.

The bill also directs MPS to consider data on certain crimes to deploy officers to specific schools.

MPS has not had police officers in its schools since 2016.

In 2020, the district ended its contract with MPD for officers outside its buildings.

"School districts work with municipalities and police departments, and those decisions are made properly at the local level. So it's wild to me that we're being singled out," Director Jilly Gokalgandhi said.

Gokalgandhi is vice president of the MPS School Board of Directors. She noted that the district has more than 230 school safety personnel and a $17 million safety budget.

"We know that the evidence shows that SROs do not make any difference in school safety, culture, and climate. What makes a difference is fully funding schools and fully funding kids and giving them what they deserve," Gokalgandhi said.

The president of the Milwaukee Police Association, Andrew Wagner, did not respond to our request for comment. However, he has previously said SROs get special training. He believes putting them back in schools would help bridge the gap between police and the community while allowing them to respond to critical cases faster.

TMJ4 reached out to the school district and police for an interview.

MPS said they are preparing a statement.

MPD responded saying it respects the legislative process and it is grateful a broad political consensus has emerged recognizing the importance of safe and sustainable neighborhoods for Milwaukee.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip