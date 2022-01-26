Proposed bill would legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Senator Mary Felzkowski and Representative Patrick Snyder have proposed a bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin, the latest attempt by lawmakers to bring the state's cannabis laws into sync with its neighbors of Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota - all of which have legalized it either medicinally or recreationally.

The bill would allow people with certain medical conditions to take medical marijuana through the forms of liquid, oil, pill, tincture, or a form that is applied topically.

Medical professionals would have to recommend marijuana treatments in order for patients to be eligible. Those patients would then have to get it from one of the dispensaries across the state.

Qualifying medical conditions under the bill would include Crohn's disease, cancer, seizure disorders, PTSD, HIV, and multiple sclerosis.

Patients would not be able to plant or harvest their own marijuana, and would only be able to possess a 30-day supply of prescribed doses.

If the bill passes, patients will be able to start getting medical marijuana within 30 days. A Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission would be put in place to issue licenses to medical professionals.

The commission would also have a say in what diseases and disorders qualify for medical marijuana usage.

Under the bill, there would be a 10% tax when producers sell it to dispensaries, but patients and caregivers would not pay a tax when purchasing it from the dispensaries.

According to a brief of the bill, Senator Felzkowski and Representative Snyder are proposing this legalization because Wisconsinites with certain conditions are currently forced to endure pain, traffic drugs into the state, or be held hostage by approved pain killers that may cause serious side effects.

History of Wisconsin's legalization proposals

This is not the first time state leaders have proposed legalizing medical marijuana.

In 2019, there was a similar proposal to the new one which would have required patients to get approval from their doctor for marijuana use. That inevitably did not go through.

Back in April 2021, Wisconsin Senate majority leader Devin LeMahieu said Republicans in the state legislature won't support the legalization of marijuana anytime soon.

Most recently, the GOP stripped a provision legalizing medical marijuana from Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 budget.

Even with the failure to legalize marijuana, there's still strong support for it across the state.

A 2019 Marquette Law School poll found 59% of respondents thought marijuana should be legal, while 36% were against it. In that same poll, 83% said the use of marijuana for medical purposes with a doctor’s prescription should be legal, while 12% said it should not be.

