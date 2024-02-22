Proposal to create secure, adult-only sections in public libraries fails Kenosha County board vote

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County board voted against a proposal calling for libraries to create secure, adult-only sections to allegedly protect kids from inappropriate material.

16 board supervisors voted against and 5 voted in favor. Those against it say the resolution is vague and not enforceable. Meanwhile, the ones for it argue it’s needed to protect kids.

Kenosha mom, Danielle Essig, wasn’t aware of the potential of creating a separate room for certain books.

“I hadn't heard anything about that. I definitely think they should make it a little bit more public and have some type of poll or something to see if anyone would actually want it in the library, rather than just putting it there and saying ‘Oh, here it is.’"

Essig says taxpayer money can be used for other things in the county.

“I feel like they could definitely spend their money elsewhere, like on the roads. I don't necessarily think there needs to be spent money on this.”

The resolution states libraries need to secure any book containing adult content in a separate section.

Kenosha resident Michael Rasmussen doesn't see an issue with separating books in this way.

“Materials are just that, they're for adults. It’s not censorship, it's basically safeguarding the children,” Rasmussen told TMJ4 News.

The resolution doesn't specify what books will fall under this category or who will determine which books would be moved to this new area, something many residents and Supervisors at the meeting took issue with.

We contacted the representatives who created the proposal for clarity and didn't hear back.

Controversy on the topic brought dozens to the county board meeting room Wednesday night.

Some residents spoke in favor, saying, “This resolution will help protect minor children and is another step in the right direction of compelling public servants to obey the law like everyone else.”

While others disapproved of the resolution, calling it “ridiculous” and an overreach of the board's power.

“This is beyond the scope of what your responsibility and what your job is,” one speaker said.

In a statement on their website the director of Kenosha Public Libraries also opposed the proposal calling it “false and misleading.”

