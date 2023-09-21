Proposal passes to make Milwaukee County a sanctuary county for transgender, non-binary people

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A proposal to make Milwaukee County a sanctuary county for transgender and non-binary people passed the County Board of Supervisors 12-4 on Thursday.

The resolution that passed through the committee states that Milwaukee County values its transgender and non-binary residents and opposes measures that would allow legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care or expression.

It also states that the county board of supervisors is committed to protecting transgender and non-binary folks and believes access to healthcare is a fundamental right for all people in the county and the state. Specifically, the resolution states that includes gender-affirming care.

This means that if the state legislature passes laws that impose punishments, fines, or sanctions for any person who seeks, provides, or receives gender-affirming care, the board would "urge" the sheriff's office to make enforcement their lowest priority.

Supervisor Ryan Clancy, a sponsor of the resolution, previously said that if the resolution passes it's just a first step.

"This is a first step and not a last one," Supervisor Clancy said. "Clearly there's much more that we need to be doing at county, city, state, and national levels... I want to make sure we're stopping crimes against trans, non-binary, and intersex folks before they happen."

Previous reporting:

Milwaukee pastors discuss sanctuaries ahead of county board vote on sanctuary for trans, non-binary people

By Sarah McGrew, Sept. 21

Pastors and spouses, Cameron and Jonah Overton, know a few things about sanctuaries.

"Sanctuary is safety. Sanctuary is sacred," Cameron said of how he defines the word.

Jonah talked about the sanctuaries in their life like home, Zao MKE church, friends, and family.

As two transgender people, they also know that for many trans and non-binary community members sanctuaries can be hard to find as the queer community is often faced with discrimination.

"There's that daily chance of emotional, physical, and medical violence that hangs in the air," Jonah said of the all too common trans experience.

When the Overtons heard about a proposal to make Milwaukee County a sanctuary county for transgender and non-binary people they were pleased. But they also feel like more needs to be done.

I asked Cameron if Milwaukee County is a sanctuary for the transgender and non-binary community.

His reply? No.

"I think over the last year, we here at Zao have held vigils for multiple Black trans women that have been murdered," Cameron explained.

"Sanctuary is something we need to work towards. Every step matters, but no step is going to be the last step for a long, long time. People don't feel safe," Jonah added. "People don't feel safe in their intimate partner relationships, they don't feel safe in their housing, and people don't feel safe in their jobs. There is a wealth of opportunity here to intervene to create more safety rather than waiting until trans people are legally under attack to try and minimize the consequences of that."

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the sanctuary resolution Thursday morning. Supervisor Ryan Clancy, a sponsor of the resolution, agrees that if the resolution passes it's just a first step.

If the resolution passes, the Overtons will certainly applaud it.

"I think this is a statement that I can then go and hold people accountable for. But we have a lot of work to do," Cameron said.

And they will already be in the sanctuary they've created at Zao MKE Church working on the next steps.

"We should care what happens to the most vulnerable in our communities. We should listen to the most vulnerable people in our communities," Jonah shared.

