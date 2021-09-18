Proposal aims to hire first paid interns for the Milwaukee Co. Board of Supervisors

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors proposal would offer paid internships for local students interested in learning more about legislative governance. This would be the first paid internship with the board.

The proposal calls for the elimination of two vacant assistant positions to pay for two internship positions. The interns would be paid between $12 and $18.50 an hour.

The proposal's sponsors hope such an internship program would provide students interested in public policy with a "unique introduction to local government. Interns learn the inner workings of the legislative process and play an integral part in the daily functions of the Board," according to a statement.

Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson and Supervisors Ryan Clancy, Joseph J. Czarnezki, Felesia A. Martin, Steven Shea, Shawn Rolland and Willie Johnson,

Jr. are sponsoring the proposal.

“Student interns provide essential support to Milwaukee County Supervisors, and it’s time we recognize their contributions by paying them a fair wage. Any student who wants the training and education that comes with an internship at the Board of Supervisors deserves the opportunity to benefit from the experience of working in local government, not just those who can afford to take on an unpaid position,” said Nicholson in a statement Friday.

The board will consider the proposal at a Sept. 23 meeting. The board's finance committee approved it on Friday.

Learn more about the board's internship programs here.

Read the proposal below:

