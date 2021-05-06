Promoting acceptance of all people with goat yoga

CEDARBURG — On a cool spring evening in Cedarburg, a brook babbles. Next to the water, around two dozen people unwind with relaxing yoga. However, a furry four-legged intruder is afoot: baby goats.

“We’re doing baby goat yoga today," Jessica Hope, the founder of MKE Yoga Social, said.

It's exactly what it sounds like: Yoga but with adorable little goats jumping on people, nibbling on their hair, and if you're lucky, they might drop a little surprise for you on your yoga mat.

It's all good fun. Everyone is smiling and laughing, doing their best to focus on their breathing while cute animals run around them.

Baby goats jumped on top of people's backs as they did yoga during an event held by MKE Yoga Social.

"(It) helps you to stay in the present moment. So as we have these different things going on, the goats, you know, running around or maybe making a sound, it kind of draws you back to the present moment and helps to encourage mindfulness," Jessica Hope said.

However, Wednesday night was about more than just baby goats and yoga. It was about equality and acceptance.

MKE Yoga Social paired with GiGi's Playhouse, a down syndrome achievement center, based out of Fox Point. There more than 50 playhouses across the country.

"Acceptance is something we could all use in this world today," Sue Pelikan, the president of the board of managers at GiGi's Playhouse, said.

GiGi's chose goat yoga because it aligns with their current mission of getting one million people physically moving for acceptance.

"In an effort to make the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities, on June 5, GiGi’s Playhouse is aiming to unite 1 million supporters in a physical and social MOVEment for Acceptance!" it said on their website.

At this yoga event, all the proceeds went to GiGi's in Fox Point too.

"We do offer free programming for individuals with down syndrome of all ages," Pelikan said.

After all, no one should ever be limited, and what better way to demonstrate that than by bringing in all different types of people to de-stress and have a little fun with goat yoga.

