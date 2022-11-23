Project Drive Safer: Walking on the roadway

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As people are heading out for their holiday travel, some may be walking to and from their destination, or walking to bus stops to catch a ride. Drivers should always pay attention and look out for pedestrians but pedestrians should also practice safe roadway tips to help keep themselves safe.

On average, about 53 pedestrians are killed and about 1,300 are injured in crashes every year in Wisconsin, that's according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Across the nation, a pedestrian is injured every 10 minutes in crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Pedestrians should always walk on the sidewalks. If there is not a designated sidewalk, a person should always walk facing traffic on the left side of the road, this allows you to make contact with the driver.

Now it is important to note that this law does not apply to bicycles. Bicycles operate under the same laws as other legal vehicles and should always stay on the right side of the road.

A recent report from the Federal Bureau of Transportation Safety, pedestrians were at fault in 43% of car-pedestrian collisions and both were at fault in 13%.

346.28 Pedestrians to walk on left side of highway; drivers to yield on sidewalks.

(1) Any pedestrian traveling along and upon a highway other than upon a sidewalk shall travel on and along the left side of the highway and upon meeting a vehicle shall, if practicable, move to the extreme outer limit of the traveled portion of the highway.

Roadways are dangerous for pedestrians. Municipalities go to great lengths in attempts to divide pedestrian and vehicular traffic to avoid unnecessary crashes which can cause great bodily harm or death to pedestrians. Sidewalks are constructed for pedestrian use and should be used whenever available to avoid potential contact with vehicular traffic. There are some roadways which are semi-rural in location in our area and do not have designated sidewalks constructed paralleling the roadway. In these instances, pedestrians should walk facing traffic on the left side of the roadway and upon approaching a vehicle shall move to the outermost left edge of the highway.

The fine to a pedestrian not walking on the left side of the roadway is $73.60 and 0 points.

