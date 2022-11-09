Project Drive Safer: How to properly install, use child car seats

MILWAUKEE — Installing a car seat can be confusing to some parents and caregivers due to changing technology and vehicles.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, about 3 out of 4 child safety seats are not used correctly. There are multiple places across the city of Milwaukee, including the Milwaukee Police Safety Division, that can help parents with tools on how to install their safety seats.

Lishunda Patterson has worked with MPD for more than 20 years. As part of the Milwaukee Police Safety Division, she helps parents properly check car seats in their vehicles.

"I asked the parent how old is your child? I ask them what is the weight of your child and then the height of the child? I want to make sure that is the correct seat," said Patterson.

In a rear-facing car seat, Patterson and technicians check the placement of the harness straps, the chest clip, buckles, and the placement of the child's head.

According to safekids.org, children must ride in a rear-facing car seat until they’re one year old and 20 pounds.

"However best practices with American Pediatrics are suggesting that a child could still be rear facing up to the age of two," said Patterson.

Children must be in a forward-facing car seat with a harness until they are four years old and 40 pounds and ride in a booster until they are eight years old or 80 pounds or 4'9".

Patterson says if you’re unsure about the car seat size limits, look on the side of the car seat.

"Child safety seats have to have that information on their seats," said Patterson.

According to safekids.org, correctly used car safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%.

If you would like to learn more information on proper child passenger safety click here.

To contact the Milwaukee Public Safety Division call 414-935-7990.

