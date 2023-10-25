Program making a positive difference for Milwaukee teens in danger of disappearing

MILWAUKEE — A program that's making a positive difference for Milwaukee teens is on life support. It's called Circle Keeping and it's run by the Milwaukee Public Library.

There is a Circle Keeping meeting Thursday, October 26 at the Mitchell Street branch, but it may be one of the last.

"We are creating safe spaces for teens after school — some teens don't really have a place to go right after school," said Joan Johnson, the director of Milwaukee Public Library.

For some teens, the Circle Keeping program has become a routine.

"Circle Keeping is where we're sitting in a circle, there is no head," explained D'Shaunta Stewart, the circle consultant hired by MPL to steer the program. "There is no one in charge, everyone has the same platform."

Everything said in the circle, stays inside. "It redirects their behavior," continued Stewart. "It gives them a safe space to talk about their problems, whatever is going on at home, whatever is going on at school."

This has been made possible by a one-year federal grant which allowed the library to hire Stewart as a coordinator. "We noticed that Atkinson has been the branch that has the increased attendance. I think it's just due to D'Shaunta," said Dr. Tammy Mays who is the public services manager within MPL.

Unfortunately, the grant money will run out at the end of October. "Right now Circle Keeping is going to be on hold until we can find new money to support it," said Johnson.

"There are enough staff that have been trained that we can at least continue to practice with each other internally," continued Johnson. "But in order to really provide it to the public and promote it we need to have a coordinator."

Johnson says staff will be searching for new grants to apply to. If you'd like to support the Circle Keeping program click here to contact the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation to make a donation.

