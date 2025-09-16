Professor reacts to Amtrak bus line stopping service from Green Bay to Milwaukee

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Amtrak bus service between Green Bay and Milwaukee will end after this month. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the line will stop running because of state budget cuts.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Urban and Regional Planning professor Marcelo Cruz said he was disappointed by the news, but not surprised. Cruz said this announcement is the latest thing to happen in a larger trend of transportation funding being cut.

"I see northeast Wisconsin as becoming more isolated, and you also have to ask issues of equity," Cruz said. "Who's taking these buses?"

Cruz said women and young people, who take these buses more often, could be more impacted by the bus service ending.

"We've got to start thinking about long-term planning 10, 15, 20 years down the road, what we want to make northeast Wisconsin," Cruz said. "Are we going to be connected, and how are we going to be connected, and who benefits, and who pays?"

Three other bus lines (Indian Trails, Megabus, and Flix Bus) will continue running routes to Milwaukee from Green Bay.

