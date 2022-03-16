Probe into fight at Lincoln Middle School; KUSD employee on paid leave

KENOSHA, Wis. — During a Kenosha Unified School District meeting Tuesday night, parents drew attention to what they call an alleged incident in which a security guard reportedly had his knee on the neck of a middle school student.

Some parents were calling a "barbaric move."

The investigation continues into the alleged incident and tensions were high among many of the parents and community members who spoke at the board meeting, with some calling for changes to district policy to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Parents say a Kenosha police officer who was working as a security guard for Lincoln Middle School allegedly pinned a 12-year-old girl down on the ground with his knee on her neck. During the public comment portion of the meeting, many parents said the security guard's actions were unacceptable.

District leaders released a statement on the incident:

"The Kenosha Unified School District is aware of an incident that occurred between two students at Lincoln Middle School on Friday, March 4, 2022, that required intervention by KUSD staff, as well as assistance from the Kenosha Police Department. This part-time KUSD employee, who was hired as an off-duty Kenosha police officer, is currently on a paid leave from the district. We appreciate your patience as we work with the Kenosha Police Department to investigate the facts surrounding this incident."

We are expecting to learn more Wednesday about what happened, but some parents did share a list of demands for changes they wanted to see in the district, including more transparency and additional training for school officers on how to de-escalate situations on campus. While no decisions were made, the investigation is open and ongoing.

Also starting Wednesday, students at KUSD will no longer have to wear masks. The board voted unanimously at Tuesday night's meeting to make masks optional immediately. Of all the parents who spoke about masks, all but one was for removing the mandate. Students won't have to wear masks on yellow school buses, but masks will be required for some federally funded head start programs. Kenosha is one of the last districts in the state to remove the mandate.

