Kenosha police investigating student fight at Lincoln Middle School

KENOSHA, Wisc. — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is investigating a fight between two Lincoln Middle School students.

Police say on Friday, a lunchtime fight occurred in the school's cafeteria. Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) employees tried to intervened to stop the physical fight. Police say one staff member was injured during the incident.

One of the employees involved was a KPD officer working off duty for KUSD, police say. The off-duty employment is permitted by KPD. The officer is a 37-year-old man with four years of service at KPD.

Police say the department has watched a video clip and have seen a photo that has been "widely shared on social media" over the weekend.

Officials say KPD and KUSD are "investigating the incident in its entirety while being cautious not to make conclusions based off of a small piece of information shared on social media."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip