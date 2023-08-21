Private security experts share industry challenges after gas station shooting

MILWAUKEE — The shooting and killing of a man outside a Clark gas station in Milwaukee last week have once again raised concerns about how some businesses are handling private security.

"Whether it's been a lacking of training, no training, no licensure. Whatever is happening, it all leads to more dangerous situations," said Curt Bennett, the CEO of Advanced Private Police.

According to a criminal complaint, police believe William Pinkin was working as security at the gas station on Aug. 16, when a man, Isaiah Allen, walked in, grabbed a box of Little Debbie snack cakes, and walked right out.



Police said, based on surveillance video, Pinkin followed Allen out of the store and shot him in the back of the head. Pinkin, according to court records, recently got out of prison for reckless homicide.

In Wisconsin, convicted felons are prohibited from becoming licensed security guards.

Security experts, like Bennett, believe it's become far too common for businesses to cut corners and hire anyone to deter theft.

"When you can pay this guy down here to just scare people off, this leads to these types of situations [Allen's shooting]," said Bennett.

Bennett said a lot of it comes down to cost. Some business owners, he said, don't want to pay for licensed security.

Industry professionals, like Gary Raymond, owner of Great Lakes Security, said he'll reject offers — including security at gas stations and nightclubs — because the risk is too high.

"I try not to take jobs where I'm worried that my guys are going to get injured," said Raymond.

Raymond said he couldn't even take some of those jobs if he wanted to because his insurance company won't cover the work. Earlier this year, the Milwaukee Police Department deemed the Clark station at Roosevelt and Teutonia a nuisance property following a number of violent crimes, including an armed robbery at a gas pump. The nuisance filing was settled, according to city records.

"I turn down gas stations. They just seem to be a problem spot nowadays," said Raymond. "There's a lack of respect for businesses in the community."

Raymond said he tries to stick to hiring former police or military.

Problems, however, don't end once someone has a license, according to Bennett.

Anyone who wants to work in private security must be licensed by the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). To be armed security, you also must take the state's 36-hour training program, which includes a lesson on the use of force.

That's not the only path to work in security and carry a gun. In 2011, Wisconsin legalized concealed carry. License holders can also carry for security companies without state training.

Bennett said the training to obtain a concealed carry license (CCL) can be as simple as proving you've taken the state's hunter education program. According to Raymond, some of the training doesn't even require you to fire a gun.

Bennett said the state mandating the DSPS training program — something he's gone to lawmakers about — would be a start. But, he said, there are still too many people in security unprepared to deal with a real-life scenario.

"Even if the licensure we had were properly enforced, it still would be far from enough. That’s just step one of knowing who you're dealing with. It goes further to have adequate training and make sure that training sticks," said Bennett.

Both Bennett and Raymond said they offer training in-house, in addition to any training through DSPS or CCL licensing.

