WAUKESHA, Wis. — Chloe Longmire is aiming to change the world one custom t-shirt at a time. In 2018, Longmire created her now full-time business "Chase My Creations" named after her 6 year-old-daughter Chase.

"It was a way for me to show my daughter what she's capable of, show my daughter what she can do," said Longmire.

Little did Longmire know, two years later an internal awakening was right around the corner. She says the death of George Floyd made her realize two things. One, she wanted to be part of the social justice movement, and two, to accept her most authentic self being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"For me being a Black creator that extends beyond February, for me being part of the LGBTQ community, that should extend beyond June," said Longmire. "These are things that I am passionate about, these are things that touch my soul."

She started out making earrings and then custom graphic t-shirts with phrases of empowerment, support, and justice.

"I pull from speeches by Michelle Obama, I pull from children's books that are built on Black joy and Black girl magic, I pull from the things that I've learned," said Longmire. "Until we start allowing people to be their most authentic self, until we provide those spaces for people to show up exactly as they want, we're going to continue to have these problems in this issues."

Now this pride month, she wants people to stray away from labels and encourages the community to simply support a business despite who they're owned by.

She encourages others following in her footsteps to know this:

"Trust the process. Everyone's path is unique and everyone's path is totally different and it's when you stop overthinking and you stop comparing yourself is when you tap into your gifts and your strength," said Longmire.

To order your own custom t-shirt, click here.

