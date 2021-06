The Price County Sheriff's Office said a missing 86-year-old woman has been found.

Officials say Barbara Wilson was last heard from on June 17, when Wilson spoke to family members over the phone.

Wilson lives in Marshfield with her son, Dale, 63. Dale's vehicle was found abandoned in Price County. Dale may also be missing as well, officials say.

As of Monday morning, both were located. No other details were released.

