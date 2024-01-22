President Joe Biden schedules Thursday visit to Superior, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. — President Joe Biden will travel to Superior, Wisconsin later this week, the White House announced Monday.

President Biden will visit Superior on Thursday, January 25th "to discuss how his Bidenomics and Investing in America Agenda are rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs, spurring a small business boom, and creating good-paying jobs," the White House says.

It will be the second stop in Wisconsin for Biden in just over a month, and his forth since the start of 2023. The president was in Milwaukee in late December to highlight Black-owned businesses.

Wisconsin is once again predicted to be a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election. In 2020, Biden won the state by a margin of just over 20,000 votes, eking out 49.45% of the vote compared to Donald Trump's 48.82%.

