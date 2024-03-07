Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

President Biden will deliver the State of the Union with Wisconsin guests

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union Address to Congress tonight at 8 P.M.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 13:14:06-05

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union Address to Congress tonight at 8 P.M.

He's expected to discuss issues like a fentanyl epidemic and issues surrounding reproductive rights.

Biden has invited Wisconsin politicians like Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Gwen Moore. Baldwin will be accompanied by Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson and Moore will be accompanied by Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Watch the entire thing live on TMJ4.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month