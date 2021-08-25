Prep work begins for reconstructing 14 miles of I-43

GRAFTON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is starting the prep work of reconstructing I-43. About 14 miles of roadway will be renovated from Silver Spring Drive to WIS 60 near Grafton.

Michael Pyritz with WISDOT said this week drivers should prepare to see crews working on the shoulder.

"It’s going to reinforce shoulders to allow traffic to be shifted over during the construction period over the next couple of years,"said Pyritz.

Two ramps are now closed long-term due to the construction, the on-ramp from County Line Rd to I-43 SB and the Exit Ramp from I-43 NB to Port Washington Rd are both closed until 2023.

According to WISDOT the construction is needed to improve safety, address pavement structural needs, and accommodate future projected traffic volumes. Once the project is fully complete, it will add a lane in both directions.

"You’ll get another 50% capacity in that area," said Pyritz.

The project will also improve five existing interchanges and construct a brand new one at Highland Blvd. near Mequon. Although no lanes will be impacted this year, Pyritz said be prepared for traffic congestion due to the roadwork on the shoulder.

"You’ll see additional delays in an already very heavily traveled and very backed up and busy section of the freeway system," said Pyritz.

What to Expect This Year

County Line Road entrance ramp to I-43 southbound to close long-term through mid-2023

I-43 northbound exit ramp to Port Washington Road (near County Line Road) to close long-term through mid-2023

Overnight and off-peak travel hour lane closures along I-43 northbound, between Highland Road and WIS 60

Overnight lane closures along I-43, between County Line Road and Donges Bay Road

Overnight lane closures along Port Washington Road, between Brown Deer Road and Donges Bay Road

Overnight lane closures along Port Washington Road, between Coventry Court and Sugar Lane

Prep work is scheduled for completion by late fall 2021. Then, in March of 2022, crews will begin the reconstruction of the I-43 North-South corridor between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60.

Visit the project website here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip