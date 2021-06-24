Watch
Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Kenosha bar shooting

Posted at 6:38 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 19:38:53-04

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has set a preliminary hearing for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar.

Twenty-four-year-old Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting in the village of Somers.

He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 9 at 10:15 a.m. Keating also appointed Donald Bielski to serve as Vinson’s attorney. Bielski says he had yet to read the criminal complaint.

