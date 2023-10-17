Praying for peace: Archdiocese of Milwaukee holds evening of prayer as war unfolds in Middle East

MILWAUKEE — Parishioners filled the pews in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist to pray for peace in the Middle East.

During a time when war overseas can make people feel helpless, here at home members of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee came together to lift up those suffering in faith.

“It was important to provide a space first to make a statement, that we stand against violence, we stand against terrorism,” said Archbishop Jerome Listecki. “What better place is there than the comfort of home? The church is home.”

Archbishop Listecki led the downtown Milwaukee church in an hour of prayer against the violence overseas.

It comes as the death toll in Gaza and Israel continues to rise amid war with Hamas. Israeli diplomats on Monday said there is no ceasefire in sight.

The horrible images of war are what brought Patrick Donohue to the pews Monday night.

“Love your neighbor as you want to be loved and treat others the way you want to be treated,” said Donohue. “It’s the golden rule, it’s in the 10 Commandments. That moved me to come because it’s so apparent and my response only can be prayer. I think in times where we see faith being lost, and with the division of war, I think it’s important to give us morals to give us a roadmap to a way to live our lives.”

The Archbishop agrees with the power of prayer: “We as people of faith turn to God and the way you turn to God is in prayer. His message was a simple one. His message was not war or violence, His message was peace and love.”

Peace and love people across the world pray comes soon.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip