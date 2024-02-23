Power outage affecting over 4,000 customers caused by Mylar balloon

MILWAUKEE — We Energies crews say they are restoring power to over 4,000 customers after they found a Mylar balloon, which knocked out service.

In a statement, We Energies says crews found the balloon, removed it, and then restored power to most of their customers, with the rest being restored as quickly and safely as possible.

The statement didn't say where specifically it happened, but a post on X showed the balloon and said it affected customers in Milwaukee.

Here is the culprit! This Mylar balloon knocked out power to more than 4,000 of our customers in Milwaukee Friday afternoon.



— We Energies (@we_energies) February 23, 2024

We Energies also says since 2020, over 100,000 customers have faced power outages caused by Mylar balloons, because the balloons act as a conductor, and create a short circuit. A short circuit from a Mylar balloon can also cause power lines to fall to the ground, creating a dangerous situation.

We Energies has these reminders for customers handing Mylar balloons:

Never release balloons outside.

Make sure balloons are tied securely to a weight.

Keep balloons away from power lines.

Don't touch balloons entangled in wires.

