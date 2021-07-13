Potawatomi Hotel & Casino hosting job fair, seeking to fill 150 positions

MILWAUKEE — The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is holding a career fair next week in order to fill about 150 open positions.

The Milwaukee casino said in a statement Monday that the fair will be held from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Event Center.

The casino says people working in the Food and Beverage and Hotel Operations departments could earn a sign-on bonus up to $1,000. Full-time workers would be eligible for up to $1,000 and the sign on bonus is up to $500 for part-time workers.

Click here to see open positions.

Positions are available in the following departments:

· Cage (Casino cashier)

· Entertainment

· Environmental Services

· Facilities

· Food & Beverage

· Hotel Housekeeping

· Hotel Operations

· Security

· Slots

