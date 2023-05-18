Potawatomi Casino Hotel unveils marketplace featuring pizza, burgers, and more

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Casino Hotel just unveiled its new marketplace, featuring two restaurants and grab-and-go snacks.

The Potawatomi Marketplace just opened off of the first-floor gaming area. According to a news release, it offers a variety of quick-serve dining options and will eventually house seven different restaurants.

Two of the restaurants are now open: Burger Co. and Project Pizza Co. Burger Co. sells made-to-order burgers, milkshakes, and hand-cut fries. Project Pizza Co. offers high-quality pizzas made with hand-stretched dough.

More food establishments for the space will be announced in the coming months, Potawatomi said in a news release. It said the other establishments will "draw inspiration from international cuisines and experiences all around the world."

The marketplace opening comes in the midst of Potawatomi's $100 million renovation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip