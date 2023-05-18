Watch Now
Potawatomi Casino Hotel unveils marketplace featuring pizza, burgers, and more

The marketplace will have grab-and-go snacks, as well as two restaurants: Burger Co. and Project Pizza Co.
Potawatomi
The new burger and pizza restaurants in the Potawatomi Marketplace.
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 12:14:15-04

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Casino Hotel just unveiled its new marketplace, featuring two restaurants and grab-and-go snacks.

The Potawatomi Marketplace just opened off of the first-floor gaming area. According to a news release, it offers a variety of quick-serve dining options and will eventually house seven different restaurants.

Two of the restaurants are now open: Burger Co. and Project Pizza Co. Burger Co. sells made-to-order burgers, milkshakes, and hand-cut fries. Project Pizza Co. offers high-quality pizzas made with hand-stretched dough.

More food establishments for the space will be announced in the coming months, Potawatomi said in a news release. It said the other establishments will "draw inspiration from international cuisines and experiences all around the world."

The marketplace opening comes in the midst of Potawatomi's $100 million renovation.

