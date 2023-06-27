Possible attempted abduction: Child approached by stranger while walking dog in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred in Waukesha around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says a juvenile was walking their dog on Green County Road at Oak Grove Lane when the child was approached by a single male suspect on foot.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged male with a tan or dark complexion, 5'9"-6" tall with a scruffy or short beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt with sleeves past the elbow, black shorts past the knees, and dark-colored tennis shoes. He was last seen walking south from the area.

The juvenile victim was not injured.

Law enforcement is still looking for the suspect.

If you believe you have seen this male in the area, or know who he is, please contact the Waukesha County Communication Center at 262-446-5070. If you have any additional information or video of the subject, please call Detective Brian Fredericks at (262) 896-8131.

