Positive attitude keeps 107-year-old Wisconsin veteran happy and humble

Reynolds Tomter lives a good life!

Spend a few minutes with the now 107-year-old and you will want more. He has stories to share, lots of jokes to tell and a zest for life that is downright astonishing!

TMJ4, Charles Benson Reynolds Tomter gets a peek at his birthday cake.



On Thursday, at an Irish pub in Black River Falls, Reynolds was surrounded by his family and friends to celebrate another milestone birthday. The next morning — on his birthday — he attended another celebration at his favorite knotty pine bar for coffee and conversation.

Reynolds Tomter celebrates his 107th birthday with friends.

He tells everyone, “I’ve never been this old."

Reynolds was born in 1917 and grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm as an only child.

TMJ4, Charles Benson 107 birthday candles might be a lot, so Reynolds' friends settled for some numeral candles!

These days the super sharp centenarian is funny, engaging and easy going. Nothing seems to slow him down, not even age.

The lifelong Pigeon Falls resident and World War II veteran still drives, lives on his own after his wife of more than 50 years passed away, and enjoys coffee every morning with his younger buddies.

Everyone in town knows him and keeps on an eye on him to make sure he's ok. His longevity is not only legendary, his one liners will leave you laughing.

“Have a nice day. Unless you have other plans,” is one of his favorites.

When he owned the local General Store, he worked six days a week and told customers: “If I don’t have it, you don’t need it.“

TMJ4, Charles Benson Reynolds Tomter is full of jokes and one-liners.



Reynolds played a lot of golf up until a few years ago. When he turned 100 a friend gave him golf balls with his name on them and a funny message that reads, “Hey, I’m 100. I was fortunate to hit it. You were lucky to find it.”

He would purposely leave one or two behind on various golf courses.

Everyone wants to know the secret to his long life and it’s really very simple: Reynolds says he’s been lucky.

He loves to be around people, and he always has a positive attitude.

There’s a lot more to Reynolds’ remarkable life and TMJ4’s Charles Benson can’t wait to share it in the coming days.

