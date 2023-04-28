Portion of Pewaukee Road closed in Waukesha due to downed power line

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A portion of Pewaukee Road is closed in Waukesha due to a downed power line, according to police.

The Waukesha Police Department said the road is closed between Northview and the Kwik Trip by Gascoigne Drive. A power line is reportedly laying across the entire roadway.

A single car accident caused the power line to go down, and officials say it'll take until about noon for cleanup and restoration to be completed.

The police department said it is in drivers' best interest to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

