PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A months-long construction project on Highway 33 between Port Washington and Saukville has finally come to a close — but it finished about a month behind schedule, leaving neighbors frustrated and drawing attention online.

Port Washington drivers weigh in as Highway 33 construction wraps a month late

The work wrapped up this week. But before it did, the project generated conversation online after one of three new roundabouts along the stretch was re-striped incorrectly.

The stretch of Highway 33 between the Milwaukee River to Summit Drive includes three such roundabouts with yield signs and road markings. When the road was re-striped, a "YIELD" marking was spelled "YEILD" instead.

Grant Smith, a Port Washington neighbor who uses Highway 33 to reach the interstate almost daily, said the project dragged on far too long.

"This has really been ridiculous how long this has taken," Smith said. "It was a hazard. They would leave the cones and the barrels in the other lane... You were driving in the rain gutter area."

Smith said he was relieved to see the work finished and sympathized with businesses along the route.

Lilly Wicinski, another Port Washington neighbor, said the striping error reflected poorly on the quality of the work.

"The yield was misspelled, and I'm European, and I could have spelled that," Wicinski said. "One was spelled correctly, and one wasn't. So, it was just not done properly."

The project is a Wisconsin Department of Transportation project because Highway 33 is a state highway. However, the Ozaukee County Highway Department provided some answers. The commissioner said the delay was due to issues with the contractor's striping equipment, and that the contractor was fined for going over time.

"Wisconsin. Winter and road construction. (Those are the) two seasons we have." Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip