Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Port Washington closes North Beach until further notice due to unstable bluff

north beach.PNG
City of Port Washington
north beach.PNG
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 16:21:02-04

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The City of Port Washington announced Thursday that North Beach will be closed until further notice due to an unstable bluff.

The city consulted with Miller Engineers and Scientists who recommended the closure. The city says it will continue to plan and budget to provide temporary and permanent solutions to the risks posed by the bluff. A timeline for project development is not yet available.

The city also announced it will postpone the planned work to remove slumping soils at the beach entrance until the beach is considered safe.

The walkway around the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant and the stairs connecting to Upper Lake Park will remain open. City officials say these facilities are located where the bluff has been previously stabilized.

City officials are urging residents and visitors to heed the notice that the beach is closed and stay off the beach for their own safety.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

Freedom Ball Auction: Bid now!