Port Washington asks residents for $1M to fund emergency and fire services

PORT WASHINGTON — This spring many voters will be asked to pay more in taxes to fund expanding public safety. Voters in Germantown, Cedarburg, Grafton, Saukville, Port Washington, and the town of Delafield and Jefferson will all see referendums on the April ballot.

The issue comes down to increasing demand for emergency services on top of low staffing and a lack of funding to change that.

The strain is felt more intensely in tight-knit communities with smaller fire departments, like Port Washington. Still, some people don't want a bigger tax bill.

"When you're talking about increasing our taxes everybody is apprehensive about that. Being a community member and living here myself, I'm apprehensive about that," said Joe Deboer, Deputy Fire Chief in Port Washington.

But Deboer wants people who live in Port Washington to think of the referendum like an insurance policy.

The referendum in Port Washington is asking voters to support a $1,175,000 annual increase in the property tax levy to cover the cost of hiring six additional full-time fire/EMS positions and retaining the three positions temporarily funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants.

The annual impact on taxpayers would come to be $91 for every $100,000 in property value.

"Nobody wants to call an ambulance. Nobody wants to have the fire department respond to their house, so you don't think about having to pay for it. But when you need those services you want them there and you want them there right away," he added.

In 2022 calls for service shot up 53% in Port Washington, but staffing dropped 23% and right now — there are just 5 full-time staff members. Deboer said adding more would improve response times during an emergency.

"We're calling in mutual aid," he explained. "That means the response time to get here from Saukville or Freedonia or Grafton to help us cover those calls, doubles."

He added that a lot of the departments they call on for help are dealing with the very same issue.

Red cardboard signs voicing support for the referendum can be spotted around town. One is on display in Sharbuno Jewelers.

Tom Sharbuno says it's gotten a positive reaction from customers. If you can't find him behind the jewelry counter he might be in a fire truck.

Sharbuno has been an on-call member of the Port Washington Fire Department for 42 years.

He says he understands the gravity of the referendum because he's a responder, but he's also had to dial 911.

"There was one time where my dad fell over and he injured his head pretty good," Sharbuno explained.

Port Washington's Fire Department was already responding to other emergencies and maxed out, so Grafton had to be called in for mutual aid, and that took longer.

In a situation like that, he says seconds matter. "When you're at the station, you're getting out of the door within 60 to 90 seconds. and you have wheels turning."

Sharbuno says he plans to be in attendance at one of the upcoming information sessions and is encouraging others in Port Washington to show up as well.

The City of Port Washington says it will host information sessions in February and March to provide residents an opportunity to learn more about the need for the referendum and to ask questions of local officials.

Thursday, February 29 - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 11 - 1 p.m.

W.J. Niederkorn Library Community Room (316 W Grand Ave)

A recording of the information sessions will be available online for those who cannot attend in person.

