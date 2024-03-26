Port Milwaukee officials react to Baltimore bridge collapse.

The Baltimore Bridge collapse has people in Milwaukee talking about our own waterways and emergency response.

Ongoing commercial activity at Port Milwaukee supports handling 2.3 million tons of cargo annually.

In a statement, Port Milwaukee officials said the area does not receive ships as large as the one involved in the Baltimore crash. The ones that use Port Milwaukee are similar in length but half as wide.

Additionally, foreign vessels must engage a United States or Canadian registered pilot to navigate through critical areas of the Great Lakes.

"If we had something like that here it would be an all-hands type of an event," Milwaukee Fire Assistant Chief of Operations Schulyer Belott said.

Belott added that the Baltimore disaster had MFD's dive team talking Tuesday morning.

"Part of the morning conversation was just talking about the bridge and response and some of the things they would do, got to thinking about some new things," Belott said.

The U.S. Coast Guard declined TMJ4's request for an interview but pointed to prepared contingency plans outlining partner agencies, responses, and risks specific to an area.

"Before the boat leaves a dock there's safety checks. There's inspections," said Jake Chianelli owns Milwaukee Boat Line, which operates passenger boats through and around the city's many bridges.

TMJ4 News asked Chianelli how he navigates the area safely.

"Experience, practice, communication. We operate on a federal waterway so we're always working under the direction of the U.S. Coast Guard," Chianelli responded.

Chianelli added that Milwaukee's setup is somewhat unique with two major harbors and a lot of room with deep water

Once more information comes out of Baltimore, Milwaukee Fire anticipates an opportunity to bolster its training and preparations.

"I'm sure it will be in touch with the Baltimore Fire Department to see what challenges they face and actions they took and the reasons why and collectively amongst the fire service and law enforcement we try to learn from each other," Belott.

See Port Milwaukee's full statement below.

Port Milwaukee is sending our sympathy to the Port of Baltimore community following Tuesday’s tragic bridge collapse. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.

Following this unfortunate event, Port Milwaukee has received several media requests regarding our safety measures and infrastructure integrity.

Large oceanic container ships, such as the vessel involved in the Baltimore incident, do not call on Milwaukee. Port Milwaukee receives vessels similar in length, but roughly half in width, to the involved vessel.

All foreign vessels are required to engage a United States or Canadian registered pilot to direct vessel navigation through critical areas of the Great Lakes. Tug assistance for vessels provides an additional level of safety for the captain, pilot, and owner of any vessel transiting the Port. Tug assistance coupled with a vessel's bow and stern thrusters and a skilled pilot significantly mitigates any risk to critical structures within the harbor.

Port Milwaukee is continually partnering with multi-agency first responders to enhance current response plans and develop new joint operations plans whenever gaps are identified.

“Port Milwaukee is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its facilities, employees, and the community,” said Jackie Q. Carter, Director of Port Milwaukee. “The port community is resilient and has strong connections with our maritime partners and local first responders.”

The Hoan Bridge is owned and operated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and is not a Port Milwaukee asset. For inquiries on the Hoan Bridge, we ask you to contact WisDOT.

Port Milwaukee does not expect to be directly impacted by this tragedy.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip