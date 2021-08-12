Watch
Population growth, gains will drive Wisconsin redistricting

Morry Gash/AP
FILE - This July 29, 2020, file photo shows the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball team, in Milwaukee. Voting will look a little different this November. NBA owners have pledged to open arenas in Salt Lake City and elsewhere as part of an agreement they made with players to combat racial injustice. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 16:25:28-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s redistricting battle is moving into high gear with the release of detailed census numbers.

The numbers released Thursday show a growing diverse population in urban areas such as Milwaukee County, rural population losses and other shifts that will determine congressional boundary lines and what parts of the state gain or lose seats in the Legislature.

Wisconsin’s overall population grew by nearly 4%, enough for the state to keep its eight existing congressional districts but not enough for it to gain a ninth seat. Dane County, which includes Madison, grew the most, at 15%, while Milwaukee County lost about 1% of its population.

