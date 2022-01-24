Popular fried chicken shop opening first Wisconsin location in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Your taste buds are in for a real treat as new popular friend chicken restaurant opens its first location in Wisconsin.

Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a restaurant in Menomonee Falls at N92W16125 Falls Pkwy on Friday, Jan. 28.

This restaurant specializes in its hot chicken, and that's basically all it serves. The online menu shows just three items to order which are all variations of chicken tenders, a fried chicken sandwich, or a combination of the two (plus a side of fries). There are also seven spice levels from 'no spice' to 'reaper'.

The fried chicken shop will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Across the country, there are 44 Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants with six more 'coming soon'. The majority of them are in Southern California but there are locations in Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada.

