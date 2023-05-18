Watch Now
Pop-up restaurant in Milwaukee to sell White Claw fish fry

The Pier Garden will open along the Third Ward Riverwalk on May 23.
Pier Garden
Some of the food offerings at Pier Garden.
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 11:09:54-04

MILWAUKEE — A new pop-up restaurant is coming to Milwaukee, bringing with it the city's first-ever White Claw fish fry.

The Pier Garden will open at the Starling event venue, 102 N. Water Street, on May 23 with the first fish fry being served on May 26. That fish fry will feature Tall Guy & a Grill’s White Claw tempura battered fish fry among other items.

If you're looking for some drinks, Pier Garden will offer creative craft cocktails and local beer on tap.

“A big part of what we like to do is take Wisconsin classics and put our own spin on them,” says Dan Nowak, owner of Tall Guy & a Grill and CEO of Brazen Standard Hospitality. “We really think people will like this fun, summertime menu that highlights seasonal favorites and features locally sourced ingredients.”

The pop-up will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It will be closed on some Fridays due to special events, so a press release says to check up-to-date weekly schedules posted on the Starling and Pier Garden Instagram and Facebook accounts.

