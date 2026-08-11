Polling locations in South Milwaukee, Cudahy report separate Election Day tech issues

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A voting tabulator malfunction at a South Milwaukee polling location Tuesday morning temporarily disrupted ballot scanning, but voting continued using backup procedures, according to city officials.

South Milwaukee City Clerk Steven A. Braatz Jr. said the tabulator at the District 4 polling site at the former Grobschmidt Senior Center went down shortly after polls opened.

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Election workers placed ballots into the tabulator’s auxiliary bin while a replacement machine was brought in, Braatz said. Once the backup machine was operational, those ballots were fed into the machine and counted.

TMJ4 also spoke with a voter who said she was among the first people in line Tuesday morning when the tabulator stopped accepting ballots. She said voters were instructed to place ballots into the auxiliary bin while election workers worked to replace the machine.

By late morning, voting operations had returned to normal.

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Kristin, a South Milwaukee voter who cast her ballot later in the morning, said the process was smooth and quick once she arrived at the polling location.

“It was really simple,” she said. “There was no line here in South Milwaukee.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cudahy reported a separate issue involving electronic poll books used to check in voters at two districts located at the Cudahy Family Library.

Cudahy City Clerk Kelly Sobieski said the issue involved intermittent connectivity problems and did not affect ballot tabulators or voting equipment.

“One district restored connectivity while the other transitioned to paper poll books,” Sobieski said in a statement. “Voting continued with minimal interruption.”

No additional voting disruptions had been reported by midday Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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