Poll: GOP confidence in 2020 election results rises slightly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new poll from the Marquette University Law School shows Republican confidence in the 2020 election results is rising slightly.

The law school queried 802 registered voters in Wisconsin by phone during the last week in February.

Findings released Wednesday show nearly 70% of all respondents were very or somewhat confident in the election results, with 38% of Republican respondents saying they were confident in the results.

That's up from the 33% of GOP respondents who said they were confident when asked in an October poll and 29% in August.

Pollster Charles Franklin didn't offer any explanations for the increase.

