PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Johnson incorrectly claims unvaccinated people around the world are put into "internment camps"

Republican Senator Ron Johnson has once again found himself making controversial comments when it comes to COVID and vaccinations.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson on claim that Politifact Wisconsin puts to the Truth O Meter.

In a radio interview Republican Ron Johnson suggested unvaccinated people were being demonized.

"That across the world, those who exercise their autonomy and don't get vaccinated are being put quote: 'into internment camps,'" said Greg Borowski with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

PolitiFact Wisconsin asked Senator Johnson's office for clarification - they pointed to a policy in one country, Australia that requires residents returning from international travel to spend time in quarantine facilities.

"They're earmarked for residents who travel outside the country and come back," said Borowski, "And by the protocols in Australia, have had to wait 14 days in a quarantine facility.

Medical quarantine facilities are NOT the same as internment camps. The camps were used to incarcerate Japanese Americans during World War ll - a dark chapter in US history.

"They didn't know how long they would be there," said Borowski, "and the basis of them being there was their ethnic background."

PolitiFact Wisconsin says Johnson also missed the mark when describing the quarantine facilities for only the unvaccinated.

"This may seem like a small point, but the Senator said that anyone unvaccinated is being rounded up. In this case, these restrictions and quarantines apply to travelers vaccinated and unvaccinated alike."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated Senator Johnson's claim: Pants on Fire.

