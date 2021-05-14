PolitiFact Wisconsin: Legalizing marijuana and the ousting of Rep. Cheney

Regulating and taxing pot is getting a big push from Gov. Tony Evers.

"We took a look at a claim by Gov. Tony Evers, that if the state were able to regulate and legalize marijuana, it could generate $165 million or more starting in 2022," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The governor's effort to legalize marijuana is not expected to get past the Republican-controlled legislature. But PolitiFact Wisconsin says Evers is not far off on his projections based on other states that have already legalized pot.

"To reach that $165 million, the state said it would need about $19 in tax collections per capita. Our experts said that was reasonable," said Borowski. "But they did express a concern that the assumption that these sales could start by Jan. 1 was off the mark."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim Mostly True.

This week, Congresswoman Liz Cheney was ousted from leadership by fellow Republicans for pushing back on President Trump's claim that he won the election.

PolitiFact Wisconsin looked at Congressman Mike Gallagher's support for Cheney and if he's been consistent.

"In February he was offering praise of Liz Cheney, saying she was unafraid to speak her mind and that Republicans need a big tent philosophy that would accommodate her views, or they would condemn themselves to irrelevance," said Borowski.

Earlier this year, Gallagher also believed President Trump "bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. But unlike Cheney, Gallagher voted against impeaching Trump.

"Just this week though, he declared that Liz Cheney can't unify the House Republican Party," said Borowski, "and decided that he could not support her and would vote against her staying in that position."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim a Full Flop on the Flip-O-Meter.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip