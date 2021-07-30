Watch
NewsLocal NewsPolitiFact Wisconsin

Actions

PolitiFact Wisconsin: Getting to the bottom of a cow waste claim

items.[0].image.alt
Carrie Antlfinger/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, young cows stand in a barn at Mystic Valley Dairy in Sauk City, Wis. America's Dairyland is hurting and a new task force plans to spend the next year figuring out how to save the industry that's integral to Wisconsin's economy and identity. Gov. Scott Walker announced creation of the task force Tuesday, June 5, 2018, tasked with coming up with recommendations to save the Wisconsin dairy industry, which pumps $43.3 billion into the state's economy every year. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger File)
Wisconsin Dairy
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 16:35:26-04

Fact-checking can sometimes be a dirty job. Charles Benson tells us why, as PolitiFact Wisconsin checks out a claim about cow waste.

We all know Wisconsin is America's Dairyland, but have you ever thought about how much waste a cow produces?

"This is from the state Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky who wrote in a recent opinion that a farm with 2,500 dairy cattle is similar in waste load to a city with 411,000 people," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

That's a lot to digest. 411,000 people add up to the population of Madison, Green Bay, and Racine. The issue came up in a court case and ruling on regulating large-scale animal operations.

"Karofsky, who wrote the opinion for the prevailing side, was making the point that cows can be giant waste producing machines."

But PolitiFact Wisconsin says the point Justice Karofsky was making is dated. It comes from an EPA paper written 17 years ago.

Today, a farm with 2,500 cows produces enough waste for a city of about 100,000 people - not 411,000.

"We have to call bull on this claim," said Borowski. "We rated it False."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo