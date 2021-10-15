PolitiFact Wisconsin: Does America have an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine?

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, Republican Senator Ron Johnson is often seen as a controversial contrarian.

The reputation comes from comments he has made about the virus and the vaccine created to fight it - including a recent claim from an appearance on Fox News.

"The claim was we do not have any approved COVID vaccine in America. The Pfizer vaccine available in the US is not FDA approved. That is simply wrong," said Greg Borowski at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .

PolitiFact Wisconsin says the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approved the Pfizer vaccine in August, meaning it is considered safe and effective.

Prior to that, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were all given Emergency Use Authorization after reviewing safety data and clinical trial results.

"When we asked the senator's staff why he would say otherwise, they pointed to the small print on the FDA document, and then they misinterpreted it," said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says the small print says that the Pfizer vaccine so far had not received full approval for those 15 and under, although it had for everybody else.

"His claim that there is no approved COVID vaccine in the United States is just flat out wrong, " said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim False.

