PolitiFact Wisconsin: Claims about violence against pregnant women and the state's population trends

Domestic violence against pregnant women and Wisconsin's population trend - both topics under review by PolitiFact Wisconsin this week.

Congress is trying to address the alarming number of domestic violence cases - especially among pregnant women.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore, a Milwaukee Democrat, is supportive of new legislation to address the severity of the issue.

"She tweeted recently that every year, 324,000 pregnant people experienced domestic violence during their pregnancy," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The context here was Congresswoman Moore supporting a couple of federally funded studies into domestic violence and pregnancy."

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology , an association of doctors and medical professionals, says there are more than 3.5 million births each year. A 2012 study by that group found one in six abused women is first abused during pregnancy.

"Their numbers say that this does check out, that each year there are approximately 324,000 cases where women experienced domestic violence during their time of pregnancy," said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim True.

Wisconsin's birth rates and population is raising concerns with Kurt Bauer, CEO of the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, and the impact on the state's working age population.

"He made the comment that we're not experiencing replacement birth rates here in Wisconsin," said Borowski. "We have had more people leaving the state than coming in over the past 30 years."

PolitiFact Wisconsin says there are four key numbers to look at here: birth and death rates and how many people are moving in and out of the state.

"So, when you put all this together, the state is growing overall, but at a slower rate," said Borowski. "There's been a mixed bag, up and down on population inflow and outflow as they call it, but more outflow in recent years."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim Half True.

