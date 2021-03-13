Politifact Wisconsin: Checking Gov. Evers' campaign promises, from changing Act 10 to 'ban the box'

It's budget time at the state Capitol as lawmakers take a deep dive into Gov. Tony Evers' plans and ideas for Wisconsin.

It's also a good time for PolitiFact Wisconsin to get out the Evers-O-Meter to look at promises made by candidate Evers on key issues.

Ending collective bargaining for most public employees generated big protests as one of the more divisive issues in Wisconsin politics.

Republicans backed it, Democrats bashed it. Gov. Evers promised to repeal or soften the law known as Act 10 on the campaign trail.

"He didn't attempt anything in that vein in his first budget, but we do see now in his proposed budget that runs through 2023, he takes steps in that direction," said Eric Litke with PolitiFact Wisconsin.

It's a direction that is likely headed down a dead end.

"Not surprisingly, Republicans who control the legislature have said that they oppose that and will not include that when they write their own version of the budget," said Litke.

For now, this is listed as In-the-Works on the Evers-O-Meter.

Candidate Evers also promised to support banning the box.

"He's referencing the long-running practice of employers including a box on an application asking about applicants' criminal history," said Litke.

Gov. Evers tried this in his first budget, but Republicans rejected it. Evers is making another push for change in this year's budget.

"He's seeking to require that employers not ask about criminal histories until after those applicants have had the chance to do a job interview," said Litke.

PolitiFact Wisconsin also rated this one In-the-Works on the Evers-O-Meter.

