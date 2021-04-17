PolitiFact Wisconsin: Checking claims about migrants at southern border and delays in COVID-19 testing

Migrants at the southern border and previous delays in COVID-19 testing; PolitiFact Wisconsin is busy this week checking two claims by Wisconsin politicians.

Republicans and Democrats have been wrestling over how to spend billions in federal COVID-19 relief money. That led the Senate Democratic Minority leader to blame Republicans - who control both houses - for delaying action.

"We are looking at a claim from Senate Minority leader Janet Bewley, that Republicans in the legislature in Wisconsin, their actions delayed testing for the coronavirus at the start of the crisis," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Testing was a big issue during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, when Republicans were criticized for not passing any bill for more than 300 days.

But PolitiFact Wisconsin says there were problems with the supply chain that led to limited testing - not inaction by the legislature.

"The crux of her claim was Republicans could have given more money to this and that may have improved testing, that's true," said Borowski, "but at the time there was never any reference to the funding being the problem, it was these other aspects of the supply chain."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim Mostly False.

Migrants at the southern border has a drawn a lot of attention and tweets from lawmakers.

"We are looking at a claim from Congressman Glenn Grothman - who just a few weeks ago claimed that we have already encountered the largest surge of migrants at the southern border in 20 years," said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says there has been a surge at the border since Oct. 1, with more than 380,000 apprehensions and expulsion and could be on pace to be the largest, but the numbers have been much higher in the past.

"But if you look back on that whole 20-year window and at the beginning of those two decades, the congressman cited, there were many years where a million or more people had been detained or turned away," said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this now-deleted tweet Mostly False.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip