PolitiFact Wisconsin: Are there really 9.3 million job openings?

Republicans have argued the additional $300 in federal unemployment benefits are not necessary because of the number of jobs available.

Congressman Glenn Grothman made that point while calling for an end to the benefit in a tweet.

"He said there are a record 9.3 million job openings across the United States," said Greg Borowski with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Now that is an eye popping number - that's more than the entire population of New Jersey, and all but 10 states in this country."

Democrats counter the situation is more complex than just the number of job openings.

But PolitiFact Wisconsin says the numbers from the Bureau of Labor, which surveys businesses every month, back Grothman's jobs number of 9.3 million and rated his claim True.

Efforts by Democrats to raise the $7.25 minimum wage have hit a roadblock both at the state and federal level.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a potential U.S. Senate candidate, made a couple of points in a tweet when pushing back against Sen. Ron Johnson's suggestion that wages were rising too quickly.

"The first part is that up until 50 years ago, he said inflation and minimum wage basically rose together in the same pattern, and then he also said that over the last decade, there has been no increase in the minimum wage," said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says the math is simple on the second claim: it has been more than ten years since the minimum wage increased - the last raise was in 2007.

But what about wages rising with inflation - has it really been 50 years?

"He's on target there," said Borowski. "Up until 1968, things for the previous several decades did track inflation and the minimum wage, but then they departed and the minimum wage no longer kept up with inflation.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim True.

