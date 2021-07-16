PolitiFact checks former President Donald Trump's claims of corruption in Wisconsin election

Former President Donald Trump is still upset about losing Wisconsin in the 2020 election. PolitiFact Wisconsin looks at claims by Trump blasting state Republicans.

President Trump lost Wisconsin by 20,000 votes in 2020 - a defeat he has refused to accept and continues to criticize.

"We're looking at a claim today from former President Donald Trump, who recently said that Republicans leaders in Wisconsin are covering up election corruption from last November's election," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Trump is making two claims - let's start with the alleged election corruption. PolitiFact Wisconsin says there is no evidence of widespread fraud in November to overturn the results or support the former president's claim.

"A recount paid for by Donald Trump failed, so did numerous lawsuits at all levels," said Borowski, even Republican leaders in the state will acknowledge that Joe Biden won Wisconsin.

Trump also claims state Republican leaders are quote covering up alleged corruption. On the contrary. PolitiFact Wisconsin says Republicans are investigating the 2020 election on multiple levels.

"They've requested an audit by the independent Legislative Audit Bureau, they've hired at taxpayer's expense retired police officers to probe the results, as well as a former state Supreme Court Justice to oversee the process, " said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says Trump is O-2 on his claim and rated it Pants on Fire.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip